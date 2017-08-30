Kevin Hart saw the devastation taking place in Houston because of Hurricane Harvey and was moved to act. The comedian donated $50,000 to relief efforts and challenged his celebrity friends to donate as well.

After just two days, Hart took to Instagram Wednesday (Aug. 30) to announce he spearheaded a charitable donation toward the Harvey victims totaling more than $800,000.

“We’re almost at $1 million from 48 hours of donations, people,” The Jumanji actor captioned.”I can’t tell you how much your support means. When we as people come toegther we can do amazing things. Love and positivity will always win. Let’s show all of the victims of Hurricane Harvey that they are loved and that they have our support. “

Among those who donated were Chris Brown who gave $100,000, T.I. and Wendy Williams both donated $25,000 each while Kandi Buress also gave $20,000. P.Diddy is the latest celebrity to participate in Kevin Hart’s challenge and also donated $25,000 to the Hurricane Harvey relief effort.