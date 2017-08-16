Khalid made a splash this year with the release of his debut studio album, American Teen. And now, he’s taking a shot at covering music from another artist who is killing the game: SZA. The 19-year-old and his guitarist recently posted a video on social media, performing an acoustic medley of SZA’s hit singles, “Love Galore” and “The Weekend.”

In the nearly 2-minute clip, Khalid starts with the hook of “Love Galore,” swapping in different pronouns. As the sped-up guitar strings pluck away, the singer transitions to SZA’s sultry ballad, “The Weekend.” After singing a bit of the chorus, he then dives back into the first single.

Khalid is currently on the final stretch of his American Teen Tour. Additionally, both SZA and Khalid are nominated for an MTV Video Music Award for Best New Artist. May the best singer win. But in the meantime, check out Khalid’s cover here.