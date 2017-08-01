Since he released his debut album, Khalid has become somewhat of a poster child of what the average American Teen is like in 2017. The “Location” crooner is growing out of the juvenile box he started in, and now he’s offering life advice to the next generation who want to be just like him. Although he got Rae Sremmurd and Lil Yachty to hop on the remix, Khalid delivers a nostalgic video for the original version of “Young, Dumb & Broke.”

Former Bayside High principal Mr. Belding begins the video with a slightly sarcastic going-away speech on Khalid’s last day of high school. The nostalgia continues as other ’90s TV icons like Kel Mitchell and Wayne Brady make cameos throughout the video. As the song plays, the oh-so coveted superlatives winners are announced as students who truly live up to categories from “Most Creative” to “Most Likely To Succeed” own up to their titles.

Watch Khalid star in his video for “Young, Dumb & Broke” below.