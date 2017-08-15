After quite a bit of silence in 2017, Kid Cudi has the Internet a-flurry after announcing that he’ll he hitting the road for a North American tour this fall. The 27-city trek is in support of his latest album, Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin’, released back in December 2016.

AND HERE WE GO. PASSION, PAIN, & DEMON SLAYIN’ TOUR ANNOUNCED. #datnewcudi #kidcudi A post shared by Dat New Cudi (@datnewcudi) on Aug 15, 2017 at 10:16am PDT

Cudi will kick the tour off the last day in September in Philadelphia, making his way through most major cities (including Vancouver, BC) and wrapping the tour on Nov. 22 in Seattle.

Ready to sit front row? Grab your tickets on kidcudi.com.