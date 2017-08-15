Prepare Your Coins To Catch Kid Cudi On The Road This Fall
After quite a bit of silence in 2017, Kid Cudi has the Internet a-flurry after announcing that he’ll he hitting the road for a North American tour this fall. The 27-city trek is in support of his latest album, Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin’, released back in December 2016.
Cudi will kick the tour off the last day in September in Philadelphia, making his way through most major cities (including Vancouver, BC) and wrapping the tour on Nov. 22 in Seattle.
Ready to sit front row? Grab your tickets on kidcudi.com.