Nathaniel Glover, known better as Kidd Creole from the pioneering hip-hop group Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, was arrested Wednesday night (Aug. 2) for the murder of a homeless man in the Midtown East section of Manhattan.

According to reports, Glover, who works as a handyman and security guard, stabbed the man on East 44th Street and 3rd Avenue, which is within the 17th precinct’s jurisdiction.

READ Suge Knight Faces Indictment For Alleged Threats Aimed At Director F. Gary Gray

“Upon arrival, police observed a 55-year-old male with multiple stab wounds to the torso. EMS also responded and transported the male to Bellevue Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. The investigation is ongoing,” the police report read.

While police are still piecing the crime together, it’s reported Glover did not know the man. Allegedly, a verbal dispute arose between the two and the victim used a gay slur, which was the turning point in the lethal exchange.

READ A Bride Pulled A Gun On Her Husband Hours After Saying “I Do”

The victim, John Jolly, lived in a homeless shelter two miles from where the murder took place. Surveillance video from the evening was used to identify Glover.