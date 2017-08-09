Kidd Creole, one of the founding members of Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, was officially indicted on Tuesday (Aug. 9) in connection with the stabbing murder of a homeless man.

Creole, whose real name is Nathaniel Glover, was arrested on one count of second-degree murder, and is being held without bail. He did not showed up for the brief proceeding in Manhattan Criminal Court.

Creole reportedly stabbed John Jolly on Aug. 1, after he thought Jolly, a convicted sex offender, was attempting to make a pass at him. According to the criminal complaint, “the rapper allegedly pulled out a steak knife and stabbed Jolly twice in the chest.” He was transported to Bellevue Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The rapper and his group became household names back in the 1970s with hits like “The Message” and “White Lines.” They were the first hip-hop group inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame.