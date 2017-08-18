Two KKK members who worked as guards at a Florida prison were convicted of plotting to kill a black inmate. A jury found David Elliot Moran, 49, and Charles Thomas Newcomb, 45, guilty of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder Tuesday (Aug. 15).

Newcomb and Moran, along with fellow KKK member, 27-year-old Thomas Jordan Driver, worked as guards at the Department of Corrections Reception and Medical Center in northern Florida.

They planned to have the inmate killed after his release, but Newcomb unknowingly hired an FBI informant who posed as a hitman and recorded conversations of the murder plot. The men were arrested in 2015.

“These Klansmen plotted to murder a black inmate after he was released from prison, but swift action and clever investigative tactics on behalf of investigators foiled their plot and may have saved a life,” Attorney General Pam Bondi’s office said in a news release. “We will continue to work daily to ensure the KKK or any other hate-filled organization is unable to inflict violence on the citizens of our great state.”

Plans for the murder attempt began after Driver was reportedly bitten during a fight with the inmate, who was believed to have been infected HIV and hepatitis.

Newcomb was recored using the n-word when referring to the inmate, and came up a plan to make the murder look like an accidental drowning.

“I set that fishing pole like he’s been fishing, and give him a couple shots, and we sit there and wait on him, we can kind of lay him like he just kind of tippled over into the water. And he can breathe in just a little bit of that water,” he said per the Miami-Herald.

The FBI staged a fake murder scene, complete with photos which the fake hitman provided to Newcomb.

Newcomb, who was arrested for impersonating a police officer, was fired as a corrections officer in 2013 for failing to meet training requirements.

Driver pleaded guilty to the charges in March and was sentenced to four years. Newcomb and Moran men have yet to be sentenced.

