The Univision news team traveled to Yanceyville, North Carolina, in late July to interview one Chris Baker and other members of the Loyal White Knights, a chapter of the Ku Klux Klan.

Upon arrival, Univision vice president of news María Martínez Guzmán urged Univision anchor Ilia Calderón, who is Afro-Colombian, to remain inside their vehicle while the rest of the production crew filmed inside Baker’s home.

Prior to conducting a face-to-face interview with Baker, Calderón voiced that she was mentally preparing for possible racial tension. An intense on-camera sit-down saw the two exchange words briefly before Baker called Calderón “a n***er.”

“To me, you are a n***er, that’s it,” Baker said matter-of-factly to Calderón while filming.

In that moment, Calderón, who is the “first black person” to have stepped foot on Baker’s property, expressed feeling concerned for her safety and the safety of her team. “I knew they were going to disrespect me, but I never imagined to that level,” she said.

Prior to the incident, Guzmán said she’d never seen someone look at a person (Calderón) with so much hate and resentment.

Univision will broadcast the interview in full on Sunday (Aug. 20) on Aquí y Ahora at 10 p.m.