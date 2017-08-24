Former LA Lakers player Kobe Bryant is challenging Kendrick Lamar, and it doesn’t have anything to do with basketball. The Black Mamba hopped on Instagram on Thursday (Aug. 24), to urge K. Dot and the rest of TDE to help “revolutionize” and rejuvenate the music program at Centennial High School.

While Bryant didn’t specify which Centennial High he was talking about (there are many), it is most likely the one in Compton. “I challenge your record label to revolutionize the music program at Centennial High School #mambamentality,” Kobe wrote. Attached to the caption, was a blurry picture of the word “detached” in front of a black background. In addition to recruiting Kendrick, Bryant also challenged Olympic gold medalist, Allyson Felix and NBA star Isaiah Thomas.

@kendricklamar I challenge your record label to revolutionize the music program at Centennial High School #mambamentality A post shared by Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) on Aug 24, 2017 at 7:29am PDT

Last year, the Los Angeles City Council designated Aug. 24, as Kobe Bryant Day. The date was reportedly selected based on his retired Lakers jersey number. In celebration of Kobe’s day, Nike has also dropped its new sneakers, which feature several different colorways of red, purple, and yellow.

Little is known about Kobe’s connection to Centennial or how he is gearing up to save its music program. And Kendrick Lamar hasn’t publicly responded to Bryant. Stay tuned, as this story is developing.