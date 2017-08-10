Kodak Black didn’t hold back with fans on Instagram Live this week when he shared his distain for fellow breakout rap stars Lil Yachty and Lil Uzi Vert.

On Thursday (Aug. 10) the “Tunnel Vision” rapper entertained his fans on the platform while inserting his feelings on the acts. All three artists saw immediate success with last year on the festival circuit as well as inclusions on XXL’s 2016 Freshman List. They were also the subject of conversation when it came to “Mumble” rappers and hip-hop’s widening generational gap.

“I don’t even listen to Uzi. These n***as d*ck in the booty, they confusing the community” he says.” I don’t even listen to Yachty. He don’t even be dropping no knowledge. He also mention his opinion doesn’t mean he has it out for the rappers, but that he’s not interested in their careers.

You won't catch #kodakblack listening to #liluzivert or #lilyachty.

Black announced plans to drop two new projects, one of them being Project Baby 2. His music may be of importance to his camp, but his disturbing legal troubles have gained more attention. The rapper has been accused of sexual assault by several women and criticized for refusal to date women that bare the skin tone as himself.

Uzi and Yachty haven’t responded to Black’s comments.

