Kodak Black isn’t one to hide his true colors when it comes to finding love. Earlier this week, he went off course from his usual tunnel vision and told the world all about how he finally found his dream girl on his new song “Dream Doll.”

“Yeah, it’s too much fishes in the sea though, but I fucked around found Nemo,” Kodak raps. “I believe she my dream girl, So I’ma chase my dreams though.”

Midway into the record, Kodak fuels the hype for his forthcoming album Project Baby 2. The follow-up to his debut album, Painting Pictures, is the sequel to his breakthrough mixtape Project Baby, which dropped back in 2013. Weeks after celebrating his “First Day Out,” Kodak debuted the album cover for Project Baby 2 but still hasn’t confirmed an official release date.

Listen to Kodak Black’s “Dream Doll” below.