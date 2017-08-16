Earlier this year, Kodak Black was due to rock Bayfront Park in Miami as one of Rolling Loud’s highly anticipated acts. However, weeks before he scheduled set, Kodak ran into legal trouble once again after he was arrested for violating the terms of his house arrest. Now as a free man, Kodak finally gave South Florida the concert they’ve been craving to see for months.

After spending the summer pushing singles like “Tunnel Vision” and “Patty Cake” —- off his debut album Painting Pictures via Atlantic Records, the youngster knew exactly how to make up for lost time on stage. On Thursday (Aug 10), he teamed up with 99 JAMZ to give South Florida his ‘First Show Out’ at the Watsco Center in Miami, which turned out to be better than the show he originally wanted to give his hometown before his brief bid.

READ: Kodak Black Isn’t A Fan Of Lil Uzi Vert Or Lil Yachty: ‘ They’re Confusing The Community’

Openers like DJ Lucky C, Johnny OZ, Ball Greezy, and Sniper Gang’s own Jackboy got thousands of fans hype for the return of the Project Baby. Fans roared with each time Kodak’s name blared through the speakers, and it got even louder once he finally made his way to the stage.

CREDIT: Luis Vallin/99 JAMZ

With all the gleeful cheers echoing throughout the arena, Kodak refused to make a simple entrance. It seemed like he drew influence from J. Cole’s iconic entrance at the ‘4 Your Eyez Only’ tour — and approached the stage in handcuffs while rocking an orange jumpsuit with a policeman on both sides leading the way. Once they freed him, Lauryn Hill’s “Ex-Factor,” which is the first record he heard as a free man, blared as he roamed the stage letting his gold grill and diamond rollie glare in the spotlight as fans chanted “Welcome Home Kodak.”

The Pompano Beach native officially kicked off the show with his “First Day Out” freestyle then moved on to other fan favorites like “Skrrt Skrrt,” “Tunnel Vision” and “There He Go.” Atlantic Records repped hard in Miami when Kodak surprised the audience with his label mate PnB Rock, who came out to perform their joint record “Too Many Years.” off his Lil Big Pac project. The crowd went insane when Kodak brought out his next surprise guest Jeezy to perform their single “Feeling Like.”

A post shared by 99JAMZ (@99jamz) on Aug 10, 2017 at 8:36pm PDT

Out of all the surprise guests and hyped up performances, there was a humble moment towards the end of the show that put Kodak in the most positive light that has ever shined on him. For his moderate rendition of smash single “Skrilla,” Kodak sat down at the edge of the left end of the stage just to be with his crew and his loyal fans. As everyone calmly crowded around him, Kodak couldn’t help but grin from ear to ear while taking phones to make personal Snapchat videos, and dapping up whoever lifted their fists in the air. It was the perfect ending to Kodak’s first show in Miami, and served as the best foreshadowing of how he’ll portray himself at future shows to come.