Kodak Black has survived some trying times over the past 24 months, but he’s looking to turn a new page in his career. Feeling the Florida sun shining down on him, the Pompano Beach native released a feel good video for his current single, “Patty Cake.” The flick takes him to a suburban high school for a day where he becomes the most popular kid in a matter of minutes.

Kodak’s “Patty Cake” video was directed by Michael Garcia and animated by Kimson Albert. You can grab his Painting Pictures album online now.

The rapper’s “Tunnel Vision” single was recently certified 2x platinum and reportedly has racked up over 600 MILLION streams in the U.S. to date. He is also currently nominated for the Best New Artist award at the 2017 MTV VMAs.