Kodak Black Uses Drake’s “Do Not Disturb” Beat To Vent
Pompano Beach’s Kodak Black has been doing everything in his power to keep all of his extra curricular activities music related. That means less time in the strip club — and more time in the studio. Most recently, he flipped Drake’s “Do Not Disturb” to talk about overcoming his life struggles.
Kodak is fresh off the release of his fifth mixtape, Project Baby 2, which dropped on August 18. He also released his official debut album, Painting Pictures, in March.