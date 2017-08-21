Kodak Black finally made all the right moves to own a home in the ‘burbs. The Sniper Gang leader, who came up in the slums of Pompano Beach, decided to flash his brand new abode the day after his latest album Project Baby 2 dropped worldwide.

In the official visual for “Transportin,” Kodak shows fans nearly every inch of his new property — from his master bedroom filled with UF-inspired bedding, street art and to his orange bags full of cash. The tour continues outside in his drive-way where all of his orange vehicles were on display from his ATV to his Audi A5.