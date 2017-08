The first lady of Lil Yachty’s Sailing Team, Kodie Shane, recently hit the shores of Jamaica for her “Level Up” music video. With her gold grillz gleaming, young Kodie vibes out with the local folk.

“Level Up” is featured on Kodie’s Back to the Future project which hit stores last Friday (Aug 25).