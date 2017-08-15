Kreyshawn Admits Many POC Rappers Deserved Her Spot In The Game

Rapper Kreayshawn made her mark on the culture in 2012, when she came out with every boujee girls’ anthem, “Gucci Gucci.” But looking back on her rise to instant stardom, the rapper claims she didn’t belong on top. In fact, in a series of tweets online, Kreayshawn admitted that there were a lot of other people of color within the rap industry that deserved her spot.

Kreayshawn attributes her departure from the music scene to wanting to turn the spotlight back on the POCs who deserved it. The femcee began by educating her followers about what it means to have white privilege within society and the rap community. And regardless of the fact that she says she grew up in the “ghetto,” Kreayshawn still acknowledged that her skin color came with a certain type of advantage. “Yes, I grew up broke and in the ghetto. No does not mean I understand the struggle of POC. Yes, I made rap music and profited off of what, I at the time, understood as all I knew. Being broke and being a bad person,” she tweeted. “I was too privileged.”

She then added that she thinks other rappers, especially women of color, deserve to be recognized for their tremendous contributions to the culture. “So many gr8 and talented WOC who make music deserved that spot more then me. And to take that spot with my white ass self was a insult.”

The rapper also took it a step further by addressing certain people who have been advocating for “white lives matter.” “Any person getting upset when someone says, “White Lives Dont Matter” “F**k white people” etc. doesn’t not even understand what a person has gone threw dealing with the law system, education system, welfare system, all white controlled and designed to fail POC,” she wrote.

Since Kreayshawn’s mega hit, the rapper has produced a number of other singles. She is also currently the host of podcast, “Kreaydio” on Dash Radio. Check out her tweets here.

