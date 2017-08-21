Bringing the pop and reggae worlds together K’reema craves real love on her current single, “Longtime.” After dealing with boys who should be acting like men, the singer realizes that she has to move on without regrets.

“[Writing] makes me stronger and I can keep pushing through [through it],” says the songstress about penning her own songs. As the daughter of reggae/dancehall pioneer Yellowman, K’reema carries the torch for one of the culture’s most influential figures.

Her newly released Drop It album is available now on iTunes.

(The “Drop It” video was premiered by LargeUp)