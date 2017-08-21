“Everybody will define it with a different verison,” says Bad Bunny about the phenomenon known as Latin Trap.

For Billboard’s series “A Brief History Of,” we had some of the artists key to the Latin Trap movement – including Ozuna, De La Ghetto, Bad Bunny, Farruko and Messiah – educate us on the genre.

In 2007, “El Pistolon” was released and it featured Arcangel, De La Ghetto, Yaga & Mackie and Jowell & Randy.

READ: Meet Messiah El Artista, The Dominican Trap Rapper Who’s Caught 50 Cent’s Attention

“When I first started doing Trap in 2005, 2006, people thought I was crazy,” De La Ghetto explains. “[They would say] the people want more Latin music, more tropical.”

“What people were doing was a small imitation of what American artists were doing,” Bad Bunny adds. “They took American hits and turned them into their songs.”

READ: Rappers Tackle Cultural Significance Of Trap Music At Billboard Latin Music Conference

Latin Trap originated in Puerto Rico, and then Messiah came along and merged Latin and American styles together to form what we now hear today.

To learn a brief history of Latin Trap, check out the video above.

This article originally appeared on Billboard.