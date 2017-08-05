Laz Alonso and Ben O’Toole star in Kathryn Bigelow’s heart-pounding new drama DETROIT, which centers around the events that left three unarmed black men dead at the Algiers Motel during the height of the 1967 Detroit riots. Their roles, Alonso as Congressman John Conyers and O’Toole as Officer Flynn, are both tied to the government as servants of the people, yet they’re portrayed as vastly different characters with completely different agendas.

READ Review: ‘DETROIT’ Gives Very Little To The Black Community To Hold On To

Although Congressman Conyers’ time on screen is small, he’s seen in the film trying his best to de-escalate an already frustrated, irate crowd. Flynn led by Officer Krauss (Will Poulter) is one of three officers using the power of the law to justify their racism to enact terror, violence and even murder.

READ John Boyega Says Filming ‘Detroit’ Was Tough, But One He Didn’t Want To Part With

VIBE spoke with Alonso and O’Toole in the Motor City for the film’s premiere to discuss the weight of the film and why in this instance, for anyone who watches it, ignorance isn’t bliss.