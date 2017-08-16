LeBron James’s SpringHill Entertainment is reportedly in the process of developing a television series about the life of historic entrepreneur, Madam C.J. Walker.

According to Variety, this will be the first scripted-drama series for the production company. The project will also reportedly feature Academy Award-winning actress, Octavia Spencer.

The series will be based on the book “On Her Own Ground,” written by the great-great-granddaughter of Walker, A’Lelia Bundles. Bundles will reportedly serve as a consultant for the show, while Nicole Asher and “Black Nativity”‘s Kasi Lemmons will serve as co-executive producers.

Madam C.J. Walker created an beauty empire from the ground up, which at the time, was believed to be unattainable for a black woman. She also is well-known for developing a revolutionary hair care formula for women of color.

“I am really proud of this project and that SpringHill will be partnering with Octavia to tell this important story,” said James of the series. “Every American should all know the story of Madam C.J. Walker. She was an innovator, entrepreneur, social activist, and total game changer whose story has been left out of the history books. I hope this project lives up to her legacy with a story that will educate and inspire.”