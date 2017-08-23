Sports Twitter lost its digital sh*t when it was announced Tuesday (Aug. 22) Kyrie Irving was saying sayonara to the Cleveland Cavaliers and headed to the Boston Celtics. In exchange for the 25-year-old point guard, The Land acquired Isaiah Thomas, forward Jae Crowder, center Ante Zizic.

READ LeBron James’ Production Company Developing Series About Madam C.J. Walker

According to ESPN, Irving requested the trade back in July during a meeting with Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert. It’s reported Irving no longer wanted to play alongside Lebron James, but instead wanted to head to a team where he could be a leader.

There were a bevy of emotions that populated social media once the news was confirmed. However, it was James’ reaction that received the most attention.

That’s the only way to be to the kid! Special talent/guy! Nothing but respect and what a ride it was our 3 years together Young Gode #Filayy https://t.co/wKYmYsmdgG — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 23, 2017

READ LeBron James Is Reportedly $25 Million Richer Thanks To Blaze Pizza Investment

King James kept it classy thanking his teammate for their time together and wished him the best in Bean Town. Yet that didn’t stop Twitter from doing what it does best.

How LeBron James reacted to Kyrie Irving being traded to the Celtics. 😂 pic.twitter.com/zqu36ivcVj — NBA SKITS (@NBA_Skits) August 23, 2017

Stephen A Smith running to First Take HQ to write a draft about the Kyrie Irving & Isaiah Thomas trade & Jon Jones using steroids #Celtics pic.twitter.com/YgqGjy18y4 — Mr.Gemini♊ (@RonG30) August 23, 2017

This should be an interesting NBA season indeed.