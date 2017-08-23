LeBron James Shows Love To Kyrie Irving After Boston Celtics Trade

Sports Twitter lost its digital sh*t when it was announced Tuesday (Aug. 22) Kyrie Irving was saying sayonara to the Cleveland Cavaliers and headed to the Boston Celtics. In exchange for the 25-year-old point guard, The Land acquired Isaiah Thomas, forward Jae Crowder, center Ante Zizic.

According to ESPN, Irving requested the trade back in July during a meeting with Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert. It’s reported Irving no longer wanted to play alongside Lebron James, but instead wanted to head to a team where he could be a leader.

There were a bevy of emotions that populated social media once the news was confirmed. However, it was James’ reaction that received the most attention.

King James kept it classy thanking his teammate for their time together and wished him the best in Bean Town.  Yet that didn’t stop Twitter from doing what it does best.

 

This should be an interesting NBA season indeed.

