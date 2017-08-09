The Grammy Award-winning lyricist, Lecrae is having a stellar 2017 after the success of his Billboard chart topping hit, “Blessings” featuring Ty Dolla $ign. Now, he’s finally declared his long-awaited album, All Things Work Together will be released this September. He will begin touring shortly thereafter in October.

Lecrae’s major label debut is set to be the Houston native’s biggest album thus far. While the official track list is yet to be unveiled, his record for St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, “I’ll Find You” with Tori Kelly, “Blessings,” and the Metro Boomin-produced “Hammer Time” with 1K Phew are included on All Things Work Together.

“This is my favorite album and the most work I’ve put in since the Anomaly tour,” he says. “This is a spiritual and emotional musical journey. People will be blown away.”

The album was originally announced in December 2016, but after a few delays, the Houston native has finally chosen September to bless us.

All Things Work Together | Album Out September 2017 pic.twitter.com/GC1QogIumy — Lecrae (@lecrae) August 7, 2017

The All Things Work Together tour kicks off on Oct. 4 in Memphis, Tenn. and will wrap up in Chicago on Dec. 5. The “Church Clothes” rapper will also be performing in major cities across the country including New York City, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Charlotte, N.C, Los Angeles and more.

Pre-sale tickets will be available for members of the Lecrae Fan Club on Wednesday, Aug. 9 at 10 a.m. They will be available for the public on Aug. 14 at the same time. Portions of the VIP proceeds will be donated to St. Jude Children’s hospital.

All Things Work Together Tour #ATWT

Pre-sale for tickets and VIP starts tomorrow at 10am local timehttps://t.co/yUnvY6hmTT // PW: BLESSINGS pic.twitter.com/KsHuAAWk8v — Lecrae (@lecrae) August 8, 2017

Fans can get their tickets right now on his website, along with their fan packages. His forthcoming dates are listed below:

Oct. 4, 2017 Memphis, TN @Minglewood Hall

Oct. 5, 2017 Atlanta, @ GA Tabernacle

Oct. 7, 2017 Kansas City, MO The Truman

Oct. 8, 2017 Tulsa, OK Cain’s Ballroom

Oct. 11, 2017 New Orleans, LA House of Blues

Oct. 12, 2017 Houston, TX Revention Music Center

Oct. 13, 2017 San Antonio, TX Aztec Theatre

Oct. 14, 2017 Grand Prairie, TX Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie

Oct. 18, 2017 Knoxville, TN The International

Oct. 19, 2017 Charlotte, NC Fillmore Charlotte

Oct. 20, 2017 Raleigh, NC The Ritz

Oct. 22, 2017 Silver Spring, MD Fillmore DC

Oct. 23, 2017 New York, NY PlayStation Theatre

Oct. 24, 2017 Philadelphia, PA Theatre of the Living Arts

Oct. 25, 2017 Boston, MA House of Blues

Oct. 30, 2017 Denver, CO Ogden Theatre

Nov. 2, 2017 San Francisco, CA Regency Ballroom

Nov. 4, 2017 Los Angeles, CA The Novo

Nov. 5, 2017 Sacramento, CA Ace of Spades

Dec. 2, 2017 Columbus, OH Newport Music Hall

Dec. 3, 2017 Toronto, ON Phoenix Concert Theatre

Dec. 4, 2017 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE

Dec. 5, 2017 Detroit, MI St. Andrews Hall

Dec. 6, 2017 Chicago, IL House of Blues