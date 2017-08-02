Lecrae and Tori Kelly joined forces with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital for a new campaign. To raise awareness for the facility, they have released a soul-stirring song titled “I’ll Find You.”

WATCH: Go Behind The Scenes With Lecrae In The Making Of “Blessings”

The duo gives us an amazing record with heartwarming visuals that will certainly resonate with children in need and their parents. Director Mike Mihail showed tear-jerking moments such as two grieving parents at their daughter’s bedside, and more happier moments, like when we see the daughter rise from bed to help other children at the hospital.

WATCH: Watch Lecrae And Ty Dolla $ign Flex Their “Blessings” In New Video

Watch the beautiful video below, and if you would like to donate to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, click right here.