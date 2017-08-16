Leikeli47 Doesn’t Play “2nd Fiddle” To Anyone

Leikeli47’s momentum for the upcoming release of her debut album, Wash & Set, along with the album’s cover art, has been on serious go-mode. This week, the Brooklyn native shared the third single from her freshman effort with the encouraging track, “2nd Fiddle.”

READ: Leikeli47 Isn’t Here For The Bullsh*t On New Song, “Miss Me”

The “O.M.C.” rapper offers some sound advice on being true to herself and her dreams.

“Don’t take it the wrong way/I’m just trying to be great/I’m running in my own race/I’m just trying to keep pace/My real friends is still my friends/Fake ones came and went,” sings 47.

READ: Leikeli47 Is Keeping Lames Out Of Her Circle In New Video For “O.M.C.”

In recent weeks, Leikeli has released “O.M.C.” and “Miss Me.” She first appeared on our radar after Jay-Z put her track, “Fu*k The Summer Up” on his Tidal playlist back in 2015.

READ: Brooklyn’s Leikeli47 Masked Face Is A Bobblehead In ‘Money’ Video

Wash & Set will be released on Sept. 8 via RCA Records and is availabe for pre-order now.

Listen to “2nd Fiddle” above.