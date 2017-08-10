Leikeli47 Is Keeping Lames Out Of Her Circle In New Video For “O.M.C.”

After catching the attention of JAY-Z back in 2015 with her street flaming single “Fuck the Summer Up,” Leikeli 47 has kept a consistent flow of tracks in the universe. And now the Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn, native is finally set to release her debut album, Wash & Set (RCA).

To go along with the announcement of her debut album, Leikeli unleashed new music visuals for her highly energized single “O.M.C.” In the black-and-white video, the masked rapper sets the tone by perching herself atop a New York City building. Surrounded by dancers, 47 throws out vicious bars about her small circle of friends.

“Now you wanna roll up Woah, Nelly!/Don’t misunderstand me/’Cause I’m understanding you could still get it/Real life here/Ain’t no commercials or reruns/No DVRs to start over/Once it’s on, it’s on/Ain’t nothing changing/I’m trying to help you, homie/But you ’bout to wear out my patience/And ’bout to make me get you a room/With all the other patients/Get my drift?/Dig my scene?/Gone ‘head be smart my nigga/Gone, leave,” raps 47.

Wash & Set has a Sept. 8 birthday. For now, check out the perky “O.M.C.” video above.