Juan “LeJuan James” Antiles almost always has us in tears with his viral hilarity and short videos that tend to focus on the Latino experience and often feature his mother, Ingrid. But for his latest social media clip, he has us crying for a whole other reason.

In a series of Instagram videos, the comedian shared his experience of surprising his parents with a brand-new home. Juan explains the sacrifice his parents endured when they moved to this country in order to provide him with the best life possible. Working multiple jobs throughout the day and night, his parents made sure they could provide for their children. LeJuan wanted to return the favor.

Watch it all unfold below. We dare you not to shed a thug tear or two.

A DREAM COME TRUE. Thank you God & thank you everyone for always supporting me and allowing me to do this for my parents. GOD IS GOOD. ALL THE TIME.