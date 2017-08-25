LeSean McCoy of the Buffalo Bills said the reason why Colin Kaepernick hasn’t found an NFL home isn’t just about his protest of the National Anthem. The 29-year-old running back said Kaepernick isn’t that good of a quarterback for an NFL team to willingly take on the “distraction” that comes with his protest.

“It’s a lot more than just he’s not on the team because he doesn’t want to stand for the national anthem,” McCoy said Thursday. (Aug. 25) “That may have something to do with it, but I think also it has a lot to do with his play. I’m sure a lot of teams wouldn’t want him as their starting quarterback. That chaos that comes along with it, it’s a lot.”

McCoy then said there are some players who are worth the big distraction that comes with them, however in his opinion, 29-year-old Kaepernick isn’t one them.

“As a team, trying to win and not have a distraction on the team, I just take that as a player — there’s certain players that could be on the team with big distractions, and there’s other players that it’s not good enough or not worth it. I think his situation is not good enough to have him on the team with all the attention that comes along with it. I’m sure if a guy like [Tom] Brady or a guy like whoever is your favorite player — Odell Beckham or a guy like that — you’ll deal with that attention and play him.”

On Tuesday, thousands rallied together in front of the NFL headquarters in New York to protest the league’s apparent blackballing of Kaepernick who took a knee during the National Anthem to protest police brutality against minorities. While an overwhelming majority athletes and entertainers have come forward to stand with Kaepernick, it still hasn’t resulted in him being signed to an NFL team.

When reporters asked McCoy to explain the difference between Kaepernick and Michael Vick, McCoy said Vick –who was plagued with controversy for his dog fighting ring–is undoubtedly a better QB than Kaep.

“He’s 10 times better than Kaepernick,” McCoy said to ESPN. “You’ll deal with that situation, that attention, that media aspect of it. The good, the bad attention you’ll get. Compared to Kaepernick, it’s like, he’s not really that good [enough] of a player to deal with.

“So people outside of sports don’t really know that. They see only one side of black guy standing up for a good reason [and] the NFL is against him, but I think it’s more than that. I think it has to do with some of that. But also, dealing with him with him on the team you’re trying to build together. There’s so many outsiders [that] can mess up a team. I can see both sides, I really can.”

