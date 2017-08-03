A Florida man was sentenced to life in prison with no parole after his brutally murdered his girlfriend for calling out her ex-husband’s name during sex.

The Miami Herald reports Fidel Lopez was charged in the 2015 death of Maria Nemeth on Thursday (Aug. 3). Lopez, 26, was charged with murder after confessing to disemboweling Nemeth, 31, after the couple engaged in rough sex in their closet. Lopez told authorities throughout the investigation that Nemeth’s death was accidental and later revealed he killed her for saying her ex-husband’s name twice during sex.

“She changed my name,” he said. “She called me the name of the other [expletive] guy. And she said it twice and she was wrong and she was confusing me with him. At that point, I get mad. I get really, really mad.” The couple only knew each other for a short time and lived together for a week before the murder.

When police arrived to the couple’s home, they found him crying next to her lifeless body.

“I ask for forgiveness,” he said through a translator at the Broward Circuit Court house Thursday (Aug. 3) “I hope they can find it and I hope that one day they can forgive me.” Fidel confessed to pulling out her intensities and sexually abusing her with a beer bottle and flat iron. CBS Miami adds Lopez’s mother also addressed Nemeth’s family, asking for forgiveness. “We’d like to apologize. In the whole sense of the word, we are sorry,” his mother said. “Everything that has happened to them has happened to us as well.”

The victim’s uncle Juan Cavezudo spoke on Maria’s legacy. “If I had to summarize the life of Maria, it would be very difficult to express it in a few lines. I just want to tell you all that she was and will continue to be a model of affection, effort, perseverance and love of humanity,” he said.

