While many artists and entertainers are using their influence to raise money for the Hurricane Harvey victims — Chris Brown, Nicki Minaj, DJ Khaled and more have already pledged thousands to aid Houston — Lil B is using his celebrity to help Houston musicians impacted by the catastrophic flooding caused by the tropical storm on an artistic level.

On Tuesday (Aug. 29), the Bay Area rapper announced via Twitter that he’ll be providing Houston artists with free guest verses starting in September.

“If you were affected by the flood in Huston and you make music. Lil B is giving free verses to all artist from Huston Texas for sept – Lil B,” he wrote.

Since revealing his plans to his followers, Lil B retweeted a slew of his Houston followers already jumping on the opportunity. Earlier in the day, B offered the Lone Star state some encouraging words as they recover from the hurricane damages.

“Big belts big belts big belts Texas stand up!” he said. “Keep that smile on ur face and no that even if we not there ur struggle our struggle – Lil B.” The Bay Area rapper has been in his fans’ good graces after recently liberating his self-produced, 22-track long Black Ken mixtape.

