Lil Boosie’s been going through a lot. After it was reported his brother stole $361,000 from his account, Boosie is now back in the center of controversy this time not for something someone has done to him, but for a potential birthday gift he plans to give his 14 year old son.

“Happy G-Day. Love you son with all my heart.” Boosie captioned. “See you tomorrow. I got a bag of money for you and a bad b*tch to give you some head.”

While some are saying Boosie is kidding other who believe he’s being honest think this post along with Boosie’s parenting is deplorable.

So lil Boosie is gonna pay for a woman to sexually assault his child but it’s okay because we all know boys don’t experience sex assault. — George M Johnson (@IamGMJohnson) August 7, 2017

I see so many men acting like this is cool. Lil Boosie get a grown woman to perform sex acts on his CHILD will never be okay. Don’t do this. — Devin Michael Lowe (@ThatBoyYouLike) August 7, 2017

