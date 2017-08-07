Lil Boosie Promises His Son A Prostitute As A Birthday Present

lil-boosie-son-instagram-birthday-post
CREDIT: Getty Images

Lil Boosie’s been going through a lot. After it was reported his brother stole $361,000 from his account, Boosie is now back in the center of controversy this time not for something someone has done to him, but for a potential birthday gift he plans to give his 14 year old son.

READ Lil Boosie Reveals Update On Health Two Months After Kidney Surgery

#Boosie is catching heat for this birthday message he had for his son…#Roommates, what are your thoughts? 👀

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

“Happy G-Day. Love you son with all my heart.” Boosie captioned. “See you tomorrow. I got a bag of money for you and a bad b*tch to give you some head.”

While some are saying Boosie is kidding other who believe he’s being honest think this post along with Boosie’s parenting is deplorable.

READ Lil Boosie’s Brother Allegedly Stole $361K From The Rapper’s Bank Account

 

Thoughts?

Tags: Lil Boosie