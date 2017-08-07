Lil Durk and Lil Reese join forces once again as they gear up to give fans their long overdue joint project, Supa Vultures. But first, the duo reminds the haters to give ‘em 50 feet in the visuals to their new single, “Distance.”

The song and video emphasize everything Chi-Town drill aficionados appreciate about the two artists, and it’s their unique brotherly chemistry that makes the track so great. Durk and Reese, who both have improved tremendously, expertly play off each other’s bars as they keep away from all the negative energy. Their Detroit neighbor Tee Grizzly makes a well-placed cameo in the video, too.

“The song, ‘Distance’ is about keeping our distance from fakes and snakes or negative energy,” explains Lil Durk. “Usually, the best way for us to keep our distance is to lose ourselves in the studio and in our work.”

Supa Vultures is due everywhere next week on Aug. 11.