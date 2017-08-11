A savage’s dream has finally come true as two of Chicago’s OTF (Only The Family) brethren Lil Durk and Lil Reese have released their long awaited joint EP, Supa Vultures.

The six-track project features the two childhood friends and longtime collaborators going bar for bar alongside each other. The two have created a distinct chemistry from working together on many memorable records since OTF/GBE’s early days, including hood classics “Beef,” “OTF,” and “Jack Boys.”

Premiered by Noisey, Durk explained to the VICE’s music brand that despite Lil Reese getting into legal trouble and battling Crohn’s Disease, two have finally been able to create the project fans have been dying for with a more focused Reesie.

“I’ve got Reese focused,” Lil Durk explained to Noisey. “He ready to work. It ain’t the regular Reesie everybody used to. I brought him out of his shell, he brought me out of my shell. I’m thirsty for the fans to hear it. We’re gonna shoot these videos and we’re gonna turn up. He wasn’t really too much focused at first, but he was telling me, ‘I want to get back into it heavy.’ I said the first way to introduce it is to do a group tape. [The fans] always wanted that anyway.”

Supa Vultures is now available on iTunes, Apple Music and all other streaming services.