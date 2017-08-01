Despite the wave of criticism Lil Duval has received due to comments he made on The Breakfast Club about killing a transgendered women if he’d unknowingly slept with one, the Guy Code comedian is sticking to his guns.

READ: Charlamagne Tha God Heckled By Trans Supporters During Politicon Appearance

During a conversation with TMZ Live, an unnamed reporter talking to Duval said, “No one in this society is going to tolerate you saying that you’d retaliate with murder.” Duval said that the idea of sleeping with a transgendered woman without knowing would cause him “psychological damage.”

“I went crazy there, because that’s what they made me do,” he said. “That’s what they made me say.

“I said that because [the hosts] were saying, taking away someone’s power of choice, and that’s what you did,” he continued. “When you take away somebody’s power of choice, it should be criminal; you don’t know what it could do with someone psychologically.”

He continued to plead his case, stating that he is not transphobic or homophobic. The only thing he’s concerned about is the notion that someone would lie about their sexuality in order to sleep with him.

“I don’t got no problem with transgender, I ain’t got no problem with gay people. I got a problem with somebody trying to take something from me. I’m in my own mind, I say what I feel…This is only about one situation, and the situation was ‘what would I do if I found out somebody was a man that I thought was a woman, and didn’t tell me she was a woman.'”

READ: Laverne Cox Speaks On Lil Duval’s Transphobic Statements