Stream Lil Uzi Vert’s ‘Luv Is Rage 2′ Album

It’s been a long time coming but Lil Uzi Vert has finally delivered his debut album Luv Is Rage 2.

The self-proclaimed rock star has teased fans with the release of Luv Is Rage 2 for months and makes up for the long-delayed project with a 16-track effort chock-full of elaborate melodies and bouncy trap bangers from some of hip-hop’s top-tier producers.

Hip-hop’s go-to guy Metro Boomin teams up with “Magnolia” hitmaker Pierre Bourne on “X,” an uptempo tune with raucous drum strikes and an eerie whistle sound hovering over the arrangement. On “Neon Guts,” produced by Pharrell, he and Uzi soar over the smooth, colorful beat. Other production credits include Wondagurl, Don Cannon, TM88 and more.

Aside from Williams’ appearance, Uzi extends an invite to The Weeknd for “Unfazed” and finishes off the other 14 tracks on his debut effort solo.

Listen to Lil Uzi Vert’s full Luv Is Rage 2 album below.

This story was first posted to Billboard.

Lil Uzi Vert – Luv Is Rage 2 (Tracklisting):

1. “Two”

2. “444+222″

3. “Sauce It Up”

4. “No Sleep Leak”

5. “The Way Life Goes”

6. “For Real”

7. “Feelings Mutual”

8. “Neon Guts” (Feat. Pharrell Williams)

9. “Early 20 Rager”

10. “Lil Uzi Vert” (Feat. The Weeknd)

11. “Pretty Mami”

12. “How To Talk”

13. “X”

14. “Malfunction”

15. “Dark Queen”

16. “Xo Tour Llif3″