Lil Wayne: “Carter V Is Ready To Be Listened To”

Lil Wayne’s fans have been treated to new tunes from the New Orleans native like his In Tune We Trust mixtape and his past joint project with T-Pain. Now, his supporters are probably rejoicing thanks to news of Tha Carter V’s imminent arrival.

While speaking with Wild Wayne on Q93, Weezy said when it’s the right time, the fans will be able to indulge in what Tha Carter V has to offer. “Of course you’re going to see Tha Carter V. I don’t want to put it out the wrong way. Honestly, I can do what I want honestly at any time,” he said. “The fans deserve it to be right and that’s how it’s gonna be. I’m going to make sure it’s right. I can drop whatever I want to drop. I keep dropping whatever I want to drop. But I’m not going to give them Carter V the wrong way.”

Although Wayne and Cash Money’s Birdman’s strained relationship has partly involved the project’s release, the latter also mentioned Tha Carter V’s debut during an interview with Billboard. “You will get it this year,” he said. “Me and Wayne will be alright. I’m going to make that work. That’s my son and I love him, and we’ll make it happen.”

During his iHeartRadio interview, the Weezyana Fest creator (Aug. 25), reassured listeners that, “Carter V is done. Carter V on the shelf just ready to drop… I move on and keep it moving and give them what I’m doing right now. But Carter V is ready to be listened to. It’s just gotta be listened to the right way. Like I said, I ain’t gonna give it to them wrong.”

