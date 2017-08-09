Lil’ Wayne won’t let label drama stop him from keeping the streets fed with new tunes. Using the Internet as his medium of choice, the skateboard-loving rapper releases a track dubbed “Like A Man.”

READ: Lil Wayne, Gudda Gudda And HoodyBaby Give Their Definition Of “Loyalty” (Video)

Producer Onhel provides Weezy with another smooth instrumental for him to skate all over. The New Orleans native kickflips his way through the keys and basslines with ease — mixtape Wayne fans are going to love this.

READ: Ty Dolla $ign, Lil Wayne & The-Dream Lurk Through The Club In “Love You Better” (Video)