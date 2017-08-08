Lil Wayne brought a few of his most loyal friends into the studio for a quick video shoot. Using nothing more than their words as weapons, the Young Money brethren join forces to fire off a round of rhymes in the “Loyalty” video.

Gudda Gudda and HoodyBaby give the martian some added artillery as they pledge their allegiance to the New Orleans boss. “Loyalty” is featured on Lil Wayne’s latest EP, In Tune We Trust.