Lil Yachty Wants To Stay “Forever Young” (Video)

Lil Yachty lives as one of the most carefree rappers in the world. Even with old dudes sh*tting on him daily, the young Atlanta upstart is more concerned with counting his coins — and spending time with his leading lady, India Love.

In Lil Boat’s “Forever Young” video — a track produced by Diplo — the lovers spend a day manifesting their puppy love in an amusement park filled with water slides, go karts and all the innocent activities associated with Teenage Emotions.

