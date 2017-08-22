Lil Yachty and Complex’s Joe La Puma linked up at Flight Club in Los Angeles for another installment of Sneaker Shopping — where the self-proclaimed “King of the Teens” drafts himself as the newest member of the Big Baller Brand franchise (Lonzo apparently “just doesn’t know it yet”).

While the two discussed everything from fake kicks, hypebeast-ism, and Nike Mags, Yachty also saluted the BBB franchise and playfully claimed that he would be the “fourth Ball” in basketball’s new first family.

“I’m a Big Baller fan,” said Yachty. “Shouts to the Ball family. I’m the fourth Ball. Shout outs to Lonzo Ball. Shout out to pops. I’m Yachty Ball, the fourth one, they just don’t know it yet. Big Baller Brand, ya feel me?”

The “Minnesota” rapper then talked about turning down a Reebok deal where the boat shoes they presented to him were apparently not to his liking.

“Reebok, it’s a boat shoe. Oh my god, I didn’t like it. But I didn’t like it. I just didn’t like the idea of the shoe. I hate boat shoes. And it was like a weird boat shoe. There were, like, beads handing and it was weird. I told them I really love Reebok, so they wanted to do something,” he explained.

