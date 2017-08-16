The National Park Service is trying to remove graffiti writing found spray-painted in red on a pillar of the Lincoln Memorial on the National Mall, early Tuesday morning, reports CNN. The graffiti writing appears to say “F**k law,” according to a statement provided by NPS.

NPS also discovered illegible writing spray-painted over a map of the Smithsonian museums on a different side of the National Mall. All evidence of graffiti is currently being erased, while the United States Park Police investigates the incident.

DC’s national monuments were also vandalized back in February during President’s Day weekend. Some of the graffiti found on the World War II, DC War Memorial, Washington Monument and the Lincoln Memorial consisted of Sharpie-written text, and included the words “Jackie shot JFK,” in addition to a message related to the September 11 attacks.

The news comes shortly after this past weekend’s violent Unite the Right rally, to which Trump responded tardily, saying: “Racism is evil. And those who cause violence in its name are criminals and thugs, including the K.K.K., neo-Nazis, white supremacists and other hate groups that are repugnant to everything we hold dear as Americans.”