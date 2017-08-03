Entertainment corporations Lionsgate and Hemisphere Media Group are joining forces to launch Pantaya, the first content-streaming service tailored for the Latinx community in the U.S., reports Deadline.

The new service will reportedly feature a slew of Spanish-language blockbuster films and titles from Latin America and Hollywood. Additionally, the platform also will showcase original premium content, documentaries, and classic films. Sound familiar?

“We’re proud to launch a Spanish-language streaming movie service distinguished by its breadth, quality, and diversity,” said Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer. “This platform is the next logical step in Lionsgate’s track record of serving the Hispanic consumer with high-end premium content through our Pantelion Films venture with Televisa. By drawing upon the blockbuster films, vast libraries, and world-class programming resources of its partners, Pantaya is positioned to become a compelling value proposition for Spanish-language and bilingual audiences across the country.”

The streaming platform will also provide users with first access to recently released projects like the comedy Ladrones and the animated Un Gallo Con Muchos Huevos. There’s also the Dominican theatrical breakthrough Domirriqueños and the Colombian series El Pancho.

Pantaya will be made available to users on the web, iOS, Android, Prime members on Amazon, and on the Roku Platform in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. The service arrives in a timely fashion, considering the U.S. is the second-largest Spanish-speaking population in the world, next to Mexico.

“We’re thrilled to be partnered with Lionsgate in the launch of the premier Spanish-language OTT platform that delivers first-run and bold content,” added Hemisphere CEO Alan Sokol. “Pantaya is user-friendly, accessible, and will provide Hispanic movie lovers in the U.S. an entirely new way to watch movies and connect with their cultures.”

Take a look at what Pantaya has to offer, here.