Lloyd And His Girlfriend Dehea Abraham Are Expecting Their First Child

CREDIT: Getty Images

R&B crooner Lloyd is going to be a father soon. The “Tru” singer and his girlfriend, Dehea Abraham, are having their first child later this month, reports Rap-Up.

READ: After A Moment Of Clarity, Lloyd Redesigns Himself And His Story

Dehea recently posted a picture of herself at 32 weeks pregnant. “Almost there,” she wrote. “It’s time to come back home and rub on my belly, [Lloyd].”

It’s nice to see the Louisiana-born singer become a father, since he spoke of reportedly losing a baby through a miscarriage last year. “Came home helped my sister raise a child, kind of hurt me ’cause I could’ve had my own now/Lost my baby damn, it’s really hitting home now,” he sang on “Tru.”

But now, thankfully things are looking up. “Another blessing thank you Lord,” he tweeted recently.

Congrats, Lloyd and Dehea, on your new bundle of joy.

Tags: Babies, Lloyd, R&B