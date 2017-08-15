Lloyd And His Girlfriend Dehea Abraham Are Expecting Their First Child
R&B crooner Lloyd is going to be a father soon. The “Tru” singer and his girlfriend, Dehea Abraham, are having their first child later this month, reports Rap-Up.
Dehea recently posted a picture of herself at 32 weeks pregnant. “Almost there,” she wrote. “It’s time to come back home and rub on my belly, [Lloyd].”
It’s nice to see the Louisiana-born singer become a father, since he spoke of reportedly losing a baby through a miscarriage last year. “Came home helped my sister raise a child, kind of hurt me ’cause I could’ve had my own now/Lost my baby damn, it’s really hitting home now,” he sang on “Tru.”
But now, thankfully things are looking up. “Another blessing thank you Lord,” he tweeted recently.
Another blessing 🙏🏾 thank you Lord.
— Lloyd (@Lloyd_YG) August 13, 2017
Congrats, Lloyd and Dehea, on your new bundle of joy.