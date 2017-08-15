R&B crooner Lloyd is going to be a father soon. The “Tru” singer and his girlfriend, Dehea Abraham, are having their first child later this month, reports Rap-Up.

Dehea recently posted a picture of herself at 32 weeks pregnant. “Almost there,” she wrote. “It’s time to come back home and rub on my belly, [Lloyd].”

Awww congratulations are in order for #Lloyd and girlfriend #Dehea who are expecting a baby later this month! 😍👶🏽 A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Aug 12, 2017 at 8:23pm PDT

It’s nice to see the Louisiana-born singer become a father, since he spoke of reportedly losing a baby through a miscarriage last year. “Came home helped my sister raise a child, kind of hurt me ’cause I could’ve had my own now/Lost my baby damn, it’s really hitting home now,” he sang on “Tru.”

But now, thankfully things are looking up. “Another blessing thank you Lord,” he tweeted recently.

Another blessing 🙏🏾 thank you Lord. — Lloyd (@Lloyd_YG) August 13, 2017

Congrats, Lloyd and Dehea, on your new bundle of joy.