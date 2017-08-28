Logic gave the most emotion-stirring performance at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night (Aug 27).

With the help of fellow artists Alessia Cara and Khalid, the rapper performed one of his most significant hits to date, “1-800-273-8255”. Accompanied by a stage full of suicide survivors wearing white t-shirts, the trio made sure there was not a dry eye in the house as they drove his heartwarming point home.

At the end of the song, the “Best Fight Against The System” winner gave an invigorating speech, declaring his dedication to the fight for equality.

READ: Logic’s Story On ‘Everybody’ Parallels Nine Engaging Autobiographies

“I am here to fight for your equality because I believe that we are all born equal, but we are not treated equally at that is why we must fight!” he boldly exclaimed. “We must fight for the equality of every man, woman, and child regardless of race, religion, color, creed and sexual orientation. So I say here and now if you believe in this message and my message of peace, love, positivity, and equality for all, I demand that you rise to your feet and applaud not only for yourselves but for the foundation we are laying for our children!”

Major props to Logic for bravely touching on the subject of mental health. Watch the powerful performance below.

READ: Logic’s ‘5AM’ Got Bryce Harper “Too Fired Up'”