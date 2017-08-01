Logic And Lil Yachty Battle In A Game Of Mario Kart

Logic and Lil Yachty are two of the happiest rappers in the industry. It’s always good vibes with these two. During Logic’s Atlanta stop of his “Everybody Tour,” the Maryland rapper brought out Lil Yachty to help entertain the crowd, and also indulge in a friendly game of Mario Kart.

During the standoff with a play-by-play commentator that was displayed on a large screen above the stage, the enthused crowd let out loud cheers as Yachty eventually takes the L in his home city.

Back in May, Logic released his third studio album, Everybody and is currently on tour. Tonight (Aug. 1), he’ll be performing in Charlotte, NC.