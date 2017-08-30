Thanks to Logic’s dynamic performance of his song “1-800-273-8255″ at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, calls to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline have increased by 50 percent.

According to CNN, calls to the lifeline have spiked significantly since Sunday, and since the song was released in April, traffic has also increased.

“It’s not just about the calls; it’s about increasing awareness about suicide, and suicide prevention in particular,” said the director of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, John Draper. “The calls don’t even begin to count the number of people who, just by listening to the song and hearing the lyrics, feel more hopeful and less alone.”

“This past year, our audience was forced to say goodbye to musicians too soon because of suicide,” said the VMA’s executive producer, Garret English. “We want to do more than remember these artists. We want to remind people that suicide is preventable and that there are ways to get help and feel better if you’re struggling emotionally.”

The rapper was accompanied by Khalid, Alessia Cara, suicide attempt survivors and loved ones of those who took their own lives during his performance.