Festival Fashion: The Street Styles Of Lollapalooza 2017

Lollapalooza 2017 was four days of unforgettable memories. From the feel-good music to the jumpin’ crowds to the good eats, the city of Chicago did not disappoint when it came to the unforgettable moments.

As the music festival celebrated 26 years of Windy City’s biggest event in Grant Park, VIBE scoped the scene for some eye-catching, fashionable folks. Many attendees used the opportunity to dress (or barely dress) comfortable and express themselves through their dopest threads.

Flip through to see who we ran into and read what inspired their festival looks.