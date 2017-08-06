Day 3 of Lollapalooza 2017 started off with more sun and chill vibes (August 5). Compared to the two days prior, the line-up had fewer hip-hop acts to hit the stage. But of the ones who hit a stage in Chicago’s Grant Park, their sets at the 26th annual Lollaapalooza were live and one for the books.

Chance The Rapper Performs For Jam-Packed Chicago Family And Fans

To mark his 3rd Lollapalooza performance experience, the Chicago native hit the Grant Park stage for his highly anticipated set. Before Chance stepped out on stage a video reel of all friends and supporters congratulating The Rapper on all of his accomplishments so far, including the likes of fellow artists like Kanye West and the former First Lady of the United States, Michelle Obama.

Once he stepped on stage in his Champion tee, denim jeans, and fresh kicks, the excited crowd shouted in excitement as he performed Acid Rap tracks like “Cocoa Butter Kisses,” his humorous verse from DJ Khaled’s “I’m the One,” and his latest jam-filled album, Coloring Book. Between foot working to “All Night” and getting the crowd jumping with “No Problem,” Chancellor Bennett glowed with happiness as love radiated between the audience and the stage.

Vic Mensa made a guest appearance during “Cocoa Butter Kisses” and performed “Say I Didn’t” from his latest album, The Autobiography. Francis and the Lights emerged and performed “May I Have This Dance” before jumping into a dance number with Chance.

Yes, Chance loves the fans and they love him back.

That Lit (and non-dry) Part: When Chicago Firefighters join Chance on stage and hold down a fire hose as he sprays the audience.

@21savage had the crowd on 🔒. Issa #Lolla (📷: @stassi_x) A post shared by VibeMagazine (@vibemagazine) on Aug 6, 2017 at 11:27am PDT

21 Savage’s Set Issa Turn Up

Lollapalooza’s Perry’s stage was set ablaze by the Atlanta, Georgia native. Before taking the stage, the rapper played an animated cartoon of himself transforming into a superhero. Shortly after and on schedule, 21 Savage had the crowd jumping as he performed head-nodding records like “Red Ops,” the Metro Boomin’-assisted “No Advance” and his verse on Mike WiLL Made-It’s “Gucci On My.”

With his girlfriend Amber Rose in the DJ showing love and support, Savage set the stage ablaza literally.

That Crazy Part: The heat from the pyrotechnics and flame blasters literally “slapped ‘em out with the fire.” No heart.

You can watch performances from Day 2 of the 4-day music festival over on RedBull TV’s live broadcast/replay channel.