Despite how the first day ended, Day 1 of Lollapalooza kicked off on a sunny and warm note. As the doors prepared to open, swarms of music lovers decked in their festival gear flocked to the gates of the 26th annual music event, held at Chicago’s Grant Park (August 2). After a majority of rock and alternative artists and groups hit the festival’s 7 stages during the day, the hip-hop artists brought the party and showed out with high-energy performances before the thunder storm cut the festivities short.

Migos Almost Didn’t Make Their Set (Whoo!)

For much of the day, torrential rain threatened to touch down in the Windy City. As a result, many flights were canceled or delayed. One of which, was that of the hip-hop trio, Migos. As fans patiently waited for the “Get Right Witcha” group to hit the stage at their scheduled time, the projector screens surprisingly displayed a message explaining the unexpected delay of the Georgia natives:

“The current performance has been delayed after an unplanned incident. The concert will continue shortly.”

Once the message appeared and it was clear that they were running late, a chorus of “boos” echoed from the crowd. Rumors spread in the audience that The Migos had just tweeted that they weren’t performing and many made their way out. About twenty minutes later, the rappers appeared on the screens, rushing to make their set. To warm-up the Lollapalooza crowd, DJ Durel pumped up the crowd and introduced the “T-Shirt” artists before they lit up the Bud Light stage with hits like “Slippery,” “What the Price,” “Bad & Boujee” and more. Yes, all was well (and very much lit).

That Crazy Part: The young crowd got so lit that one Migos fan took it upon himself to climb a light pole. Because, well, when you’re that turnt up, things happen.

Wiz Khalifa Just Wants To Spread Positivity

What’s a music festival without the faint smell of budding “potpourri” if you will. After the warm-up that was Migos, Wiz Khalifa stepped on stage to bring the positive and uplifting vibes to Lollapalooza 2017. To start things off, the Pittsburgh native stepped on the Bud Light to “Bake Sale” and performed tracks like his verse on MikeWillMadeIt’s “23,” Tyga’s “Molly,” and his Juicy J-assisted track, “All Night.”

The Taylor Gang founder took fans back with a performance of “Work Hard, Play Hard” and to music from his Kush & Orange Juice mixtape. To put the icing on the cake, Khalifa surprised the audience with a surprise guest and Taylor Gang affiliate, Ty Dolla $ign, who came out to perform jams like “Paranoid,” “Love U Better,” “Blasé” and “You & Your Friends.” To wrap up Ty’s set, Wiz joined him to perform their newest, sexy collabo, “Baby Come Give Me Something.”

After performing “Black & Yellow,” Wiz winded down his set with a bit of positivity before making one of his last songs the Furious 7 anthem, “See You Again,” and inspiring a sing-a-long moment of camaraderie in the audience.

“Keep those beautiful smiles on your faces. That’s what people respect. That’s what people really want to see…Always be yourself and if people don’t accept you for who you are, then f**k them,” reminded Khalifa.

Well said.

That Fun Part: Wiz throwing inflated blunts of different sizes into the audience. Randomly, a spoon made its way around the hands of the crowd, too.

CREDIT: Getty Images

Lil Uzi Vert And The Younger Generation Don’t Give A F**k

Prior to starting his set, Lollapalooza goers were notified about an incoming downpour, but a little rain never hurt anybody. After his showtime began, Uzi Vert fed every last bit of energy left from the long day of festival acts.

Unfortunately after performing “Do What I Want” and “Money Longer,” the Philadelphia native was only able to perform 1 more track, due to the lightning and rain falling rapidly from the cloudy sky. Honestly, if fans could have their way, they would’ve stayed outside and partied with the “XO TOUR Llif3″ artist.

The Wack Part: The rain that threatened to fall all day finally came down heavily and cut short the schedule for Day 1 of Lollapalooza.

CREDIT: VIBE/Stacy-Ann Ellis

If you were unable to hit up the first day of the 4-day music festival, you can watch some of the performances on RedBull TV’s live broadcast/replay channel.