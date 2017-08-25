London On Da Track Signs To RCA Records, Drops “No Flag” With Nicki Minaj, Offset & 21 Savage

After whipping up beats for the likes of Drake, Gucci Mane and Young Thug, heavyweight producer London On Da Track is ready to take his career to the next level, as he recently inked a deal with RCA Records.

“I feel great signing to RCA. I gave them my vision. They believe in my vision and now we are about to take it to another level! Thank you RCA,” London exclusively tells Billboard.

Having witnessed DJ Khaled successfully transition from producer into full-fledged artist, London marveled at the idea of tackling that lane for himself, especially with his label LiV Records.

My transition from being a producer to an artist is taking me back to my roots and doing what I used to do being an artist in Atlanta when I was a teenager,” he says. “So, now that I get to be in both worlds, as a producer and artist, I can brand myself in an equivalent way. I’m ready to show the fans my versatility.”

To kick things off, London enlisted Nicki Minaj, Offset and 21 Savage for his first single “No Flag.” Released on Thursday (Aug. 24), the trap-laden track finds all three artists delivering steely bars with reckless abandon.

“The “No Flag” record came about when I was in the studio with 21 Savage. We recorded lots of tracks and created other hits for his album and my album, but this one stood out so I put Nicki Minaj and Offset on it and now it feels like a hit record!”